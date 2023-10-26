Minister Heather Humphreys opens The Emigrant Park in New Ross today

Minister Heather Humphreys was welcomed to New Ross today where in the presence of Councillor John Fleming, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Councillor Anthony Connick, Cathaoirleach of New Ross Municipal District as well as the Elected members of Wexford County Council, Wexford Oireachtas members, the Canadian Ambassador to Ireland, Nancy Smyth, the Irish Ambassador to Canada, Eamonn McKee, and invited guests she performed the official opening of The Emigrant Park, on the quays, New Ross.

The Park, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund (RRDF) and Wexford County Council, is located on the site formerly occupied by 5 large oil tanks that had been an eyesore on the quay for many years. The park further enhances the existing award-winning boardwalk, with its eternal flame, and the beautiful Dunbrody Visitor Centre.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said:

New Ross is a town with a vibrant history and this project has regenerated a key site in the town, creating a compelling a high quality amenity for visitors who come to New Ross. Delivered with funding of €814,000 from my Department’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, this project has completely transformed the old oil tank site into an attractive waterfront promenade and open space.The significant RRDF investment in the Emigrant Park along with the €5.5 million New Ross Transformation project will enable New Ross to realise its full potential as a vibrant rural town and visitor destination.”

Cllr John Fleming, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, said ‘’I am delighted as Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, to see the opening of this wonderful park, particularly during my tenure as Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, and in my own District. Thank you to Minister Humphreys and the Department of Rural and Community Development for providing the significant funding for the park and to my fellow Wexford County Councillors for their funding allocation towards it also.

With the completion of other recent projects such as the High Hill, Goat Hill and Phase 1 of the South East Greenway and with plans progressing for many more developments including the Norman Visitor Centre and Duncannon Fort redevelopment, it is certainly an exciting time for New Ross Municipal District.’’

Cllr Anthony Connick, Cathaoirleach of New Ross Municipal District added, “I would like to welcome you all to New Ross’ Emigrant Park which will be a beautiful addition to the Quay front. Thank you to all involved in this project, especially Minister Humphreys’ Department who provided the funding, along with Wexford County Council. Thank you to the Consultants, Contractors and the Executive and Special

Projects team in Wexford County Council, for getting the project to where it is today. I especially want to commend our Director Eamonn Hore, who yet again has brought his ideas and creativity, to fruition. The park is a tribute to those generations who left the quay, hoping for a better life and will be a welcome place for current and future generations to rest and play and reflect on the Emigrant story. ‘’

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright said ‘’ I would like to warmly welcome the opening of The Emigrant Park and to thank all those involved in bringing this project from an idea to a magnificent public realm space, representing and commemorating the emigration story of New Ross.

We are very grateful to the Department of Rural & Community Development for sup-porting this project and to the Elected Members of Wexford County Council for provid-ing the significant match funding which has transformed a site which for many years had rusting oil tanks to a superb public park.

I would like to thank all who worked on this project, including Director of Services Eamonn Hore and the New Ross Municipal District Team, Sean Meyler, David Whitty and all the Special Projects Team, Consultant Fehily Timoney with their partners Brady Shipman Martin, all of the many sub-contractors, and of course the main Contractors MJS Civil, for their excellent work on this project.

Wexford County Council has and will continue to invest in significant public realm improvements such as this. Currently in the pipeline for New Ross is the Enterprise Cen-tre on John Street, the development of a Norman Visitor Centre on the Quay, public realm works on Brennan’s Lane and The Shambles, the Advance Factory and Town Centre Hotel projects, and our continued development of the South East Greenway, which saw Phase 1 open this year. These interventions will unlock the potential of New Ross town and help it grow and prosper as a major Tourist Destination Town.”

Related