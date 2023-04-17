Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Scarlet Bright who has been missing from the Gorey area of County Wexford since the afternoon of Friday 14th April 2023.

Scarlet is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a thin build, red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Scarlet was wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on Scarlet’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 0539430690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.