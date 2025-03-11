Moving Forward with the Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour Motorway Project

Councillor Lisa McDonald has proposed a motion aimed at accelerating the long-awaited motorway project connecting Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour.

The project, which has been delayed multiple times over the years, recently faced another setback due to the addition of an active travel route. Cllr McDonald’s motion proposes relocating this route to the old road, a move she believes will save land, reduce costs, and expedite the project’s progress, which has been stalled for over three decades.

Local residents, particularly those whose land is being affected, have long been frustrated by the constant delays. Many landowners were first contacted about the project in 2009, only to face uncertainty and more delays. Cllr McDonald highlighted the emotional toll this has taken on individuals who were hoping to move forward with their lives but are now in limbo, unable to make plans due to the ongoing project. The motion passed by the council now calls for the Minister for Transport and the TII to approve this revised plan, which McDonald believes is the best option for the region’s future.

However, Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly has his reservations. Speaking after the District Meeting yesterday afternoon the councillor voiced concerns over the proposed changes. He is urging the need for concrete evidence and assurances that these changes wouldn’t delay construction or compromise the project’s objectives. Cllr. Kelly is calling for careful consideration.

Related