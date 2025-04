North Wexford South Wicklow TD Malcolm has been appointed as the chair of the Dail Oireachtas Committee on Artificial intelligence.

It has been announced this afternoon that Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne will chair the new committee and will begin work in the coming weeks after a delay in setting the committees up, caused by the row over Dáil speaking time.

Deputy Byrne says he is honoured to be asked to chair this committee on the important topic of AI.

