Oulart-The Ballagh hit with greater bans after appeal

Oulart-The Ballagh have been hit with increased suspensions and a ban from their provincial hurling competition. This comes after the club appealed against the initial sanctions handed down following violent scene during a game against Dublin’s Naomh Barróg last November.

A row broke out among players and spectators during the Leinster intermediate encounter at Parnell Park. Penalties were subsequently issued to both clubs. One player accepted a one-match ban. Naomh Barróg received a fine of €2,000. Two supporters, one from each club, accepted bans of 48 and 96 weeks.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ with Alan Corcoran, Wexford GAA’s Tom Dempsey described Oulart-The Ballagh as the most honourable Hurling people. The All Ireland Winner was commenting after the Club were hit with two increased player suspensions and a ban from provincial hurling then next time they qualify.

The Leinster Council took further action after the club appealed initial punishments but now the committee have also fined the club €3,000, with three of their players receiving suspensions of 48 weeks. One player has been suspended for 16 weeks, while two more were hit with a 12-week ban.

In some cases the suspensions are greater than what was proposed last November.

Oulart-The Ballagh are expected to appeal some or all of the suspension at central level in the next few weeks. Tom Dempsey says they’ve taken more than their fair share of blame “I’ve spoken to a lot of them and they’re not saying there was no blame but it seems to be very much as ant Oulart thing”.

You can hear Tom Dempsey’s full interview on ‘Morning Mix’ here: https://pod.space/morningmix/tom-dempsey-gives-us-a-pre-view-of-this-weekend-s-gaa

