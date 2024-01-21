Wexford storm Isha update

As Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Wexford, storm Isha has brought very strong southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts.

So far today Johnstown Castle and other visitor attractions have decided to close their doors for the safety of staff and visitors.

TFI Local Link has announced cancellations of a lot of their services this afternoon.

A lot of homes in Wexford have been left without power. To check for faults in your area visit: https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie.

The weather warning will be in place from 5pm to 2am.

Motorists are being advised to only make essential journeys and to practice extra caution when driving.

For News and Weather updates tune into South East Radio.

To report any incidents in your areas email: ajwalsh@southeastradio.ie

Related