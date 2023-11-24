Record number of home commencements in Wexford for first ten months of 2023

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published its monthly data on the number of Commencements Notices (residential construction starts) for October 2023.

The data show in the first ten months of 2023 there have been commencement notices for 834 homes in Wexford, a 15% increase on the same period in 2022 (724 units) and a record when compared to similar periods since the data series began in 2015.

The strong uptick in commencements this year has continued and 26,547 homes have been commenced nationally in the first ten months of 2023. This is a 16.6% increase on the same period last year (22,760).

