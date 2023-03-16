The Ireland East Hospital Group and Wexford General Hospital are asking the public to consider all available healthcare options ahead of the St Patrick’s Day long weekend.

Please see the guidance from the HSE which may assist you when considering your care options at this time.

Wexford General Hospital (WGH) is now operating an Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU), open from 8:30am to 7:00pm, seven days a week for patients 16 years of age and up. The AMAU is being operated from the Hospitals ED building and requires GP referral only.

The Minor Injury Unit at WGH Wexford General Hospital is open from today (Thursday, 16th March) and is open from 8:00am to 6:00pm for all patients 3 years of age and up. The Hospital requests people ring ahead to schedule an appointment in the MIU.