Plans to upgrade stretch of Bunclody to Carlow underway following Friday fatalities

Plans are underway to upgrade a stretch well-known to Wexford motorists where two men in their 20s died in a crash on the Bunclody to Carlow N80 road yesterday (Friday).

The single-car collision occurred in Rathoe, near the Fighting Cocks, at around 1:15 am on Friday morning.

The stretch near Graiguenaspiddoge has seen many accidents in recent years, some of which have been fatal.

Separately, over 60 people have been arrested for drink or drug-driving so far this bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí are conducting high-visibility checkpoints around the country between now (Saturday) and Tuesday morning.

Almost 600 drivers have been caught speeding – including one travelling at 139 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre zone in Mullingar, County Westmeath.

Related