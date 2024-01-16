Porsche caught driving 189 km per hour in a 120 km zone near Enniscorthy

Wexford motorists are being urged to slow down and travel with caution after a Porsche was caught driving 189 km per hour in a 120 km zone yesterday afternoon.

The car was clocked at that speed by a speed camera used by Gardaí yesterday afternoon. Gardaí say the driver will be brought before the courts and will be prosecuted with dangerous driving.

The incident was posted to social media last night by the Wexford Garda Division warning the public once again of the dangers of speeding.

The warning comes as temperatures drop and Wexford motorists are being urged to slow down and travel with caution today and for the rest of the week.

11 people have now died on our roads since the turn of the year. A man in his 30s is the latest to die after a crash on the M50 in Dublin.

The Road Safety Authority’s Head of Communications, David Martin, says dropping speed in tricky conditions can make a difference.

Temperatures could drop as low as minus four tonight as the cold spell continues. A weather advisory is to remain in place until midday on Friday. Met Eireann is warning of animal welfare issues and difficult travelling conditions.

