The victims of last night’s tragic crash in Clonmel have been named

The car in which four young people were killed in Clonmel last night skidded in wet conditions and hit a wall causing it to flip over.

Those who died have been named as 24 year old Luke McSweeney, his 18 year old sister Grace, and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy who were also both aged 18.

All were from the Clonmel area.

The three teenage girls had collected their Leaving Cert results only hours before and were on their way to celebrate with friends when the tragedy happened on Mountain Road in Clonmel at 7.30 last night.

Garda Superintendent Kieran Ruane says specialist liaison officers have been appointed to each of the families.

One of the teenage girls was a student at the Loretto school in Clonmel town, while the two others went to the local Presentation school.

Both schools as well as the High School in Clonmel where the young man who died was a past pupil, will remain open today to provide support to classmates and teachers.

President Higgins has issued a statement

“The hearts of all parents and relatives, indeed the whole community, will have gone out to the families of Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Luke and Grace McSweeney, who lost their lives in a traffic accident in Co Tipperary last night. The grief that has been expressed by the community is nearly unbearable and I send my deepest sympathies to their families, their whole community, those in their year in school and the whole school, it’s pupils and management.”