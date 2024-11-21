Wexford Heritage Group Wins Top Award at National Heritage Week Ceremony

The Ahare River & Biodiversity Development Group from Wexford won the prestigious Wild Child Award at the National Heritage Week awards ceremony, held on November 15 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Their family-friendly event, “Take a Walk on the Wild Side,” took place on August 24 in Curragh Woods, Co. Wexford. The event connected the local community through interactive activities focused on the theme of “routes, networks, and connections.”

Children explored aquatic life with guidance from community water officer Gregory Roche and participated in a forest walk, nature treasure hunt, and environmental activities, promoting conservation and the importance of water quality. The Wild Child Award celebrates the most inspiring and engaging projects for National Heritage Week, which saw over 2,300 events across Ireland in 2024.

