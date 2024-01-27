Local Councillor calls for survey of public lighting in Enniscorthy

An Enniscorthy Councillor has called for a major survey of public lighting in Enniscorthy town and district.

Aidan Browne’s comments come following his recent call on the Council to resolve the street lighting outages affecting the Promenade Walk in Enniscorthy.

He stated that:

“It is abundantly clear that the street lighting network needs a major review to make sure that public areas and footpaths are well lit.”

We all know the importance of footpath amenities to encourage active travel and to encourage footpath use as a viable alternative to using a car. Without adequately reviewing the gaps in public lighting to assess where additional streetlights are needed, using the footpaths in some areas will not be safe on dark winter evenings.

Additionally, I am aware that in some places in Enniscorthy town and district the spacing between streetlights is far too wide. This needs to be assessed by Wexford County Council and that’s why I’m calling for a major survey of public lighting in the town and district.”

