Rain and Wind Yellow Warnings issued for Co. Wexford for later this week

A Status Yellow wind warning & status yellow rain warning have been issued for Co. Wexford for later this week.

Met Éireann has issued the wind warning for Leinster and Munster while the rain warning is in place for Wexford, Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford.

Both warnings will be valid from 7am on Wednesday to midnight.

Met Éireann say it will become very windy on Wednesday with very strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly later on. Potential impacts include coastal flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages and some fallen trees.

The weather system due to hit on Wednesday could be called Storm Agnes.

