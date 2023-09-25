Wexford Racing News

Young apprentice Conor Stone-Walsh was on the scoresheet at Listowel on Tuesday afternoon, winning the Rated Race on 9/4 chance Nor Time Nor Tide for his boss Joseph O’Brien. Also a winner at Killarney last month, the colt led over two furlongs out before going on to register an easy two-and-a-half lengths success.

Jimmy O’Rourke had a day to remember at Listowel on Wednesday, making all the running aboard Chosen Templar to win the concluding bumper by four-and-a-half lengths. The 20/1 winner was a first success under rules for the amateur, who was riding for his father, Patrick.

Cian Cullinan enjoyed his biggest success to date when partnering the Paul Fahy trained Man O WorK to win the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle Listed Race at Listowel on Friday. The five-year-old led before the final flight and went on to win by one-and-a-half lengths. Another Nightmare caused a 40/1 shock under Shane Fenelon when winning the three-mile handicap hurdle at that same meeting. Leading before the last, the Shark Hanlon trained mare went on to win by four-and-three-quarter lengths for the Meadows Racing Club.

Sean Flanagan was amongst the winners at Listowel on Saturday, teaming up with Adrian Murray to take the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle with Gold Speed. The 17/2 chance led after the last, before going on to win by three-quarters-of-a-length.

Related