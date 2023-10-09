Ramsgrange native Daniel Keating shortlisted for Engineers Irelandʼs Chartered Engineer of the Year Award

Ramsgrange native Daniel Keating has been shortlisted for Engineers Ireland’s Chartered Engineer of the Year Award, supported by Arup.

The professional title of Chartered Engineer, considered to be the gold standard of the profession, was established in Ireland over 50 years ago. Within the Republic of Ireland, Engineers Ireland is the sole authority to award the title, which is granted to professional engineers who, through a rigorous review process, have shown their ability to apply their professional competencies in the workplace.

Daniel is one of five Chartered Engineers shortlisted for prestigious award, with the competition final being held in Engineers Ireland’s headquarters in Ballsbridge, Dublin on Wednesday, 18 October.

Congratulating those shortlisted, Joe Burns, Ireland Country Leader at Arup, commented: “We are proud to partner with Engineers Ireland to support the Chartered Engineer of the Year Award. This award celebrates the accomplishments of engineers who design, create and innovate to shape a better world. On behalf of Arup, I would like to extend my congratulations to each finalist shortlisted for this year’s award.”

Damien Owens, Director General of Engineers Ireland, added: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Daniel and to each of the finalists on being shortlisted for this year’s Chartered Engineer of the Year Award and I would also thank Arup for their continued support of this award.”

Originally from Haggard, Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford, Daniel is a Chartered Senior Structural Engineer at Arup.

With a strong interest in digital technology, Daniel was appointed as Digital Transformation Manager for Arup’s Buildings team in Ireland. In this role, he is responsible for the integration of digital solutions across our wide range of building projects. Daniel advises on strategies to improve and automate processes for optimal outcomes on projects, through hands on assistance and digital reviews.

Commenting on his shortlisting, Daniel said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted for Chartered Engineer of the Year with Engineers Ireland. It is an honour to be included in such a strong group of nominees. There are several people I would like to thank for helping me get to where I am. Firstly, thanks to my maths teacher Mary Carragher in Ramsgrange Community School, for inspiring me from a young age to study engineering. Thanks to my parents Nickey and Pauline Keating for their help and encouragement over the years. Finally, thanks to my Arup colleagues and friends for the ongoing support and guidance.”

For more on the Chartered Engineer of the Year Award, visit: https://www.engineersireland.ie/Professionals/Events/Featured-events/Chartered-Engineer-of-the-Year

