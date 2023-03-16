Rents in Wexford on the rise once again

The Latest Rent Index Report for Co Wexford shows the average rent is now €1,012 in new tenancies according to the Rent tenancies Board.This is the figure for quarter 3 of 2022 and slightly higher than the previous quarter by point 3 percent but 12 point 7 percent higher than the previous year.

The national standardised average rent in new tenancies was €1,482 in Quarter 3 2022, which is an increase of €22 compared to Quarter 2.

The Rent Index report is based on (i) new tenancies in existing rental properties, (ii) new properties being let for the first time, and (iii) new tenancies in properties that have not been let in the previous two years. It is not designed to provide a measure of the rents being paid by existing tenants. The term “new tenancies” refers to a new rental agreement between a landlord and tenant

Fourteen counties have standardised average rents in new tenancies above €1,000 per month in Q3 2022: Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.