St. Patrick’s Day Parades Across Co. Wexford

ENNISCORTHY

Celebrations will commence at 2.00 p.m. on Friday in Market Square with children’s entertainment followed by a street parade commencing at 3.00 p.m. from St. Senan’s Church.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee are delighted to include the ‘quiet area’ again this year, along Templeshannon Quay from the corner (Enniscorthy & District Chamber of Commerce Building) to the entrance of C & R Print. Accessible toilets will be provided in the car park of C & R Print.

WEXFORD

Commencing from Trinity Street at 10.30am sharp, along Wexford Quays and finishing at Redmond Square.

Back to Wexford Quay for some fun at the carnival!!

GOREY

Commencing at 3pm from the Monument through Main St and Esmonde Street.

This year’s theme is Irish Culture and Heritage.

NEW ROSS

Commencing at 2pm

Starting in the Irishtown and taking tradition route through the town before ending near the viewing platform on the quay. Theme is ‘New Ross Going Green’ and the special guest is Olympian Sophie Becker