South East Radio is the market leader in Wexford

South East Radio has significantly increased the number of people listening to the radio station in Co. Wexford each day and each week.

The figures are contained in the latest IPSOS/MRBI independent listenership survey published today.

South East Radio is the market leader in Co. Wexford with 76,000 people tuning in every week, for considerable periods of time.

The latest figures come as South East Radio prepares to celebrate 34 years broadcasting the most up to date news, sport, information and music across Co. Wexford.