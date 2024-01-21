Status Orange wind warning issued for Wexford

Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Wexford. The weather warning will be in place from 5pm to 2am.

Storm Isha will bring very strong southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts.

Impacts: • Large coastal waves with wave overtopping • Very difficult travelling conditions • Fallen trees • Damage to power lines Valid: 17:00 Sunday 21/01/2024 to 02:00 Monday 22/01/2024

Issues can be reported on our 24hr number 053 9196000 For Emergencies call 999 or 112

Todays Wexford weather forecast is not much better:

It will become very windy today as Storm Isha tracks to the northwest of Ireland.

Very strong and gusty southwesterly winds will develop, with strong gales and high waves along coasts.

It will be a wet day too, with rain becoming heavy or thundery at times.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees

