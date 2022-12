Another weather alert is currently in place for Wexford and the South East.

The alert also applies to Carlow Kilkenny and Waterford status yellow wind warning until noon today. This morning, south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 Km/hr with gusts of up to 100 km/hr.

However weather watchers hoping for a white Christmas may have to brace themselves for some disappointment.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather said white flurries may not be on the horizon for the big day.