Sinn Féin Wexford announces largest ever team to contest elections in Wexford LEA

Following a meeting of party members in St. Joseph’s Community Centre earlier this month, Sinn Féin is proud to announce the selection of 3 highly dedicated candidates to contest the upcoming Wexford County Council Elections in 2024.

Tom Forde and Davy Hynes, already respected and experienced County Councillors, will be joined by dynamic and highly accredited businesswoman, Lorraine Smyth, to represent the Sinn Féin party in the Wexford Town Local Electoral Area (LEA). Together these candidates bring a wealth of experience and also fresh perspective to the table, committed to addressing the pressing issues facing our community.

Speaking on the night Lorraine Smyth said, “I am thrilled to be joining Tom and Davy as we embark on this journey of change together. Our aim is to tackle the pressing issues facing our community head-on and work tirelessly to create a better future for all in Co. Wexford. I also look forward to working with our colleagues in Dáil Éireann and in particular with our TD Johnny Mythen to deliver a fairer, equal and United Ireland.”



Cllr. Tom Forde, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I am truly delighted to be selected as a Sinn Féin candidate once again. I have worked hard to dedicate myself to this community during this last Council term, and I look forward to continuing my work, focusing on implementing Sinn Féin policies that we believe will improve the lives of our constituents. These are exciting times for our county, and the appetite for change has never been stronger. It’s something we continually hear on the doorsteps, people are hungry for change and a new perspective.”



Returning veteran councillor Davy Hynes, echoed this sentiment, stating, “It’s an honor to be chosen as a Sinn Féin representative in this critical election. We are dedicated to bringing positive change to Wexford, and I’m excited to be a part of this dynamic team. I have worked hard to support the people of Wexford over the last 20 years and I believe that we can support the constituents on the issues that really matter to them as part of this larger Sinn Féin team”

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford, Teachta Johnny Mythen, who topped the poll in the last general election, said

“Sinn Féin, as a party, stands firmly behind policies that address key concerns affecting all Irish citizens in the areas of housing, healthcare, cost of living, and the pursuit of a United Ireland.

“Sinn Féin is committed to increased investment in social and affordable housing, ensuring that everyone has access to safe and affordable accommodation. Sinn Féin strives for a world-class, publicly funded healthcare system that provides accessible and timely care to all citizens and we are dedicated to relieving the burden of the cost of living on working families. This includes measures such as reducing energy costs, increasing the minimum wage, and making childcare more affordable. In addition, Sinn Féin firmly believes in the realisation of a United Ireland, where all communities have a say in shaping the future of our island.

“Our team in Wexford are on the doorsteps every single weekend, talking to constituents, helping with issues, and offering support and guidance. I can’t think of a more community-minded and dedicated team than Davy, Lorraine & Tom to lead our members in Wexford town into these important elections next year and I’m proud to call them my colleagues, my friends and, if the people are willing, our 3 future Wexford Town County Councillors.”

