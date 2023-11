Wexford is escaping the latest Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning that has been issued for much of the country.

It’ll come into effect at 6 o’clock tomorrow evening and continue until midday on Friday.

It’s set to affect all counties bar Wexford, Dublin and Waterford.

Met Éireann is warning of lows of -3 degrees in places, with frost and ice causing hazardous travel conditions.

Related