Wexford GAA launch commemorative jersey

Wexford GAA have launched a commemorative jersey to mark 130th anniversary of first All-Ireland success.

The jersey is in honour of that worn by Selskar Young Irelands, who defeated Dromtariffe from Cork in 1893.

The jersey is in the shade of green worn on the day and contains the Selskar Young Irelands crest on the back. The Young Irelands jersey was one of several worn by teams representing Wexford in the early years of the GAA, before the iconic purple and gold jerseys were first used in 1913 as Wexford began an era of national football dominance.

The new jersey, designed and manufactured in cosllaboration with O’Neills, carries the Zurich Insurance logo as part of the county’s current four-year sponsorship deal on the front and back of the jersey. The jersey also carries the Tackle Your Feelings (TYF) logo on its sleeves. TYF is the positive mental health and wellbeing initiative funded by the Zurich Foundation in partnership with Zurich Ireland and run by Rugby Players Ireland.

The jersey will be worn by the men’s teams in football and hurling on a once off occasion in early 2023. The jersey goes on general sale from the 6th of December from http://www.oneills.com and Wexford GAA’s retail partner, Hore’s Stores.