Storm Ashley outlook for Wexford

We could experience the first named storm of this winter season this weekend.

Storm Ashley looks likely to edge close to Ireland on Sunday, with Met Eireann monitoring developments.

Ahead of that we’re in for wet and very windy conditions nationwide.

Speaking to South East Radio news Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather gave the outlook for Wexford for the weekend, “A wet and windy Friday, but Saturday will be the calm before the storm with some sunny spells and then Saturday night winds will pick up and some heavy rain moving across the country. The southeast shouldn’t see the worst of the rainfall, but still a very windy night.

Sunday then is when we expect the storm really to impact Ireland. Now the worst will be hit in the west coast, so Wexford and the southeast will escape the worst of it, but we could still see

some very strong winds for time on Sunday. There’s also very high seas with spring tide and the risk of onshore winds could bring some coastal flooding into the south and the southeast

as well. So areas prone to coastal flooding should be unalert, especially for Sunday.”

Related