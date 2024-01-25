Student accommodation funding to benefit Wexford and could free up the private rental market

The new Distributed Campus Support Fund has been established to support supplying accommodation for students.

The funding was announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD who spoke to South East Radio today.

“This new funding strengthens and supports campuses dispersed in our regions. This ensures that HEIs that have multiple campuses can boost and maximise the impact of their campuses in the regions. Dispersed campuses often have higher costs associated with delivering education. This funding ensures that regional higher education campuses like SETU in the South East.”