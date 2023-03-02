Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expresses shock over fire at Wexford General Hospital

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his shock regarding the fire at Wexford General Hospital and paid tribute to the emergency and other personnel who continue to battle the outbreak.

“This terrible incident strikes to the heart of the community in Wexford and the broader region. Fire crews and other emergency personnel have been fighting this major emergency for many hours. We pay tribute to their dedication and heroism.Our thoughts are also with the hundreds of patients who have had to be evacuated from the hospital, as well as their families, and the staff and management dealing with this unprecedented situation.”



“I will be receiving an update on the situation on Thursday. The Government will do whatever is required in the aftermath of this emergency.”

In a statement, the Ireland East Hospital Group said the process of transferring all patients will take up to 24 hours.

Wexford’s Accident and Emergency Department will remain closed until further notice, and all elective procedures and outpatient appointments scheduled for this week have been cancelled.

Anyone with a query regarding the transfer of patients can call a special helpline on 053-915-30-12.

The public is being asked not to come to Wexford General Hospital and to stay away from the area.Anyone requiring emergency care in Wexford should attend their closest alternative Accident and Emergency service.The hospital is coordinating with relevant authorities to determine the location and cause of the fire.