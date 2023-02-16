The 2023 League of Ireland First Division kicks off tomorrow: Wexford FC vs Waterford FC

With the excitement of The 2023 League of Ireland First Division kicking off tomorrow with a much anticipated Southeast derby, as James Keddy and his new-look Wexford side welcomes fierce rivals Waterford FC to Ferrycarrig Park.

Head of football operations at Wexford FC, John Godkin spoke to South East radio earlier today about the outstanding local players representing the majority at the club. “11 of the 24 man squad at the moment that are all homebased, some very exciting kids coming through.”

Wexford FC will be wearing their new colours of purple and gold.

Speaking on todays Morning Mix, Wexford FC CEO Tony Doyle says the new colors have been a great success, “we are just trying to create this Wexford Club and that’s what we are”.

Fridays match is set to be filled with surprises with expected crowds of over 1500.

You can get your tickets by visiting wexfordfc.ie

Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park is at 7:45 pm this Friday, 17 February