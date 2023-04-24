The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Officially Opens Its New Wexford Day Centre

On Friday, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, officially opened the new Dementia-specific Centre in Gorey, Co. Wexford. This new centre will allow The ASI to provide Daycare and support services to people living with Dementia and their families in Wexford.

This launch is the culmination of work by volunteers, the local committee, local media and businesses, Nurse Manager Mary Conroy Thoms and her team in Wexford and surrounding areas. Johnny Redmond and his family kindly rented the building to The ASI.

An estimated 64,000 people are living with dementia in Ireland, and 2,163 of them are in Wexford.

The new centre will allow The ASI to cater to people daily and provide much-needed support to people living with dementia and their families.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Minister of State Mary Butler said: “Improving dementia services and supports is one of my foremost priorities as Minister for Mental Health and Older People. Daycare is a vital support for many people with dementia and their families, providing restorative care both for the person with dementia and their loved ones. We know that dementia-specific day care was severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and €2.1 million in Government funding has been allocated this year to ensure that day care centres can return to full capacity. Government funding has also been in place since 2021 for in-home dementia day care for people who for a variety of reasons cannot attend a day care centre.

“I am pleased to be here at the launch of the ASI’s new dementia daycare centre in Gorey which will provide the people of Gorey and its surrounding areas with high quality dementia-specific day care services for many years to come.”

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Head of Operations Siobhan O’Connor said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be opening our new Daycare Centre in Gorey; a Centre that will support the increased numbers of people living with dementia, their families and carers in the area and a home away from home. Wexford was one of the only counties with no Daycare services, today is a real celebration, and we look forward to engaging with the community to continue to build an exclusive Dementia Community in Gorey and across Wexford.”

The ASI is also hosting its Alzheimer’s Tea Day campaign, Alzheimer’s Tea Day is The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser. Alzheimer’s Tea Day returned last year after taking place online in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. Traditional Tea Day events in the past have raised €500,000. The ASI hopes to continue rebuilding Tea Day and, this year, raise €300,000. To learn more about Alzheimer’s Tea Day, please visit teaday.ie.

In Addition, the ASI is running its Alzheimers’ Greenway Challenge, supported by Payzone. This is a fun challenge along the picturesque Waterford Greenway in the sunny South East. It features an option for everyone from walkers to experienced cyclists. More information can be found at: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/fundraising-events/greenway-challenge