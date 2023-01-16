The family of Aslan singer Christy Dignam has announced he’s been receiving palliative care.

Aslan star Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home, his family have said. The singer has been battling a rare blood disease known as amyloidosis since 2013.

The band rescheduled their 40th anniversary tour 3Arena date in September for St Patrick’s weekend after the frontman became ill.

A statement issued by his family this morning thanked the public for keeping Christy in their thoughts.

“Christy & Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son in law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received.”

“In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team. Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.”

