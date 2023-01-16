Wexford Independent TD calls for complete overhaul of Dental Services

Independent TD for County Wexford, Verona Murphy will this week bring forward a motion calling on a complete overhaul of dental services in Ireland.

Deputy Murphy says right now 49,000 adult medical card holders are eligible for the Dental Treatment Services Scheme in County Wexford. However they cannot access dental services through the scheme, because their dentist has either left the scheme or for new medical card holders, the practices are not taking on any new scheme patients.

Deputy Murphy says “looking at HSE Orthodontic services in County Wexford, we currently have only one of two Consultant orthodontists in place with HSE figures afforded to me showing 524 children under 18 awaiting orthodontic treatment in County Wexford with an additional 93 patients over 18 awaiting treatment who were identified as needing orthodontic services before the age 18 years. A tsunami of critical oral care needs is firmly on the horizon and government must take steps to immediately intervene and tackle the issues”.

Speaking to South East Radio News Deputy Murphy says poor oral health that many people are suffering can lead to further health problems and this need to be a priority.

The Private Members Motion will be brought to the Dail floor by Deputy Murphy and her Group colleagues this coming Thursday.