Wexford barristers in protest outside court house

A number of Criminal law barristers are protesting this afternoon outside Wexford Court House

The Barristers feel let down by what they claim is the Government’s failure to fully reverse cuts to their fees.

In 2018, a Government review accepted the reversal of cuts introduced over twenty years ago was justified given the level of reform in the profession.

The last budget restored 10 per cent of their pre-2002 fees, but lawyers across the country withdrew their services today in pursuit of the rest.

Speaking from outside Wexford Courthouse was barrister Sinead Gleeson

Related