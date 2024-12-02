Tragic news coming from New Ross

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a girl following a fatal assault at a domestic residence in New Ross on Sunday, 1st December, 2024.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 11.45pm.

The girl was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. She passed away from her injuries in the early hours of this morning.

A woman and man (30s) are receiving treatment at University Hospital Waterford. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene remains preserved for forensic examination. The Coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at New Ross Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

