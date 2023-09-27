Wexford entrepreneur wins exclusive women’s grant

Visa has announced the five winners of its 2023 She’s Next Grant Programme in Irelandwith the Changemaker award going to Enniscorthy’s Mamobo Ogoro of GORM Media.

She’s Next is Visa’s global grant programme that aims to support and uplift women-led businesses by providing financial grants and expert coaching to help them reach their full potential. Ireland was the first market in Europe to launch the programme back in 2021.

This year’s competition witnessed an overwhelming response, with a doubling of applications compared to 2022 reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the programme as well as the determination of women entrepreneurs in Ireland. Five women business owners will each receive a grant of €10,000 and one-year business coaching through IFundWomen, a funding platform for women entrepreneurs, to support, grow and expand their businesses.

About the Changemakers category winner: Mamobo Ogoro, GORM

Mamobo’s company GORM is an award-winning social enterprise on a mission to unify across differences and advance belonging for marginalised communities. GORM’s vision is to spark a movement of unity and shared understanding through innovative digital media, intercultural training and events that demonstrate that difference does not mean division. With the unique blend of expertise in creative media and social psychology GORM aids in the sustainable goals of (10) reducing inequality and (16) peace justice & strong institutions.

GORM is a non-partisan & non-religious social enterprise that focuses on a human first approach to engage across lines of difference through media related projects, events and educational programmes.

Inspired

Speaking at the awards, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance said: “The She’s Next programme is an important programme to help promote, celebrate and reward enterprising women. Small businesses are the heart and soul of our economy, as well as creating local jobs and strengthening communities across Ireland. Today’s recipients are really making an impact in the business world but also driving a vibrancy and vitality across the country.”

“We are truly inspired by the incredible talent and dedication shown by the applicants in what is our third She’s Next programme in Ireland,” added Mandy Lamb, Managing Director UK & Ireland. “The doubling of entries reflects the growing momentum of women entrepreneurs in Ireland and their invaluable contributions to the economy. The quality of entries coming through again this year has been phenomenal. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of the winners and remain committed to supporting them on their journey to success.”

Globally, female entrepreneurship is growing, with 153 million women operating established businesses. Since March 2020, She’s Next empowered by Visa has awarded more than €2.5 million Euros in grants and coaching scholarships to women entrepreneurs across the globe.

The winners of each category are:

General Small Business: Rachel Hennessy, Happy Days, Co. Dublin

Micro business: Suraya Rahman, Little Eden Terrariums, Co. Dublin

Early-stage business: Alison McGrath, My First Steps, Co. Clare

Changemakers: Mamobo Ogoro of GORM Media, Co. Dublin

Innovation and technology: Marion Cantillon, PitSeal, Co. Limerick

