Wexford Footballers get ready to face Limerick

Saturday will be a significant day for Wexford’s senior footballers as they face Limerick in the Football League Final at Croke Park at 5 p.m.

The team has shown exceptional performance this year, and supporters are hopeful they will finish strong by claiming the silverware.

Large crowds of Wexford supporters are expected to attend, with tickets available online and at SuperValu & Centra stores.

GAA members registered on Foireann can access a €5 discount on ticket prices by using the link provided in their Foireann account email.

For those unable to attend, live updates, match stats, and commentary will be available on South East Radio

John Hegarty has named his team

