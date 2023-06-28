Wexford GAA release statement relating to the appointment of new Senior Hurling Manager

Wexford GAA have released the following statement relating to the appointment of a new Senior Hurling Manager:

“A County Committee meeting was held last night, the primary purpose of which was to agree the

next steps in respect of the appointment of a Senior Hurling Manager for next year. As one of the

stakeholders in the process, members of the Senior Hurling panel were in attendance at the

meeting and they provided an outline of their views on the 2023 season.

In looking forward to 2024, the players set out that they felt that Darragh Egan should be afforded

an opportunity to put forward a clear action plan for 2024 based on learnings and feedback from

the review of the 2023 season, so as to provide a clear basis upon which a decision on Senior

Hurling Manager for 2024 could be made.

In what was a very positive meeting, with engagement from all delegates, it was unanimously

agreed by County Committee that the current review process continue and that the findings and

output of it be presented to County Committee no later than 18 July 2023.”

