Wexford mental health services get positive assessment

Positive assessment by Mental Health Commission of inpatient and residential care centres in the South East

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare has welcomed the publication of the Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report, in which it records an average 97.2% compliance rate following inspections across the SECH’s seven approved centres.

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) plays a key role in inspecting and measuring compliance to its regulations at inpatient and residential care centres, holding providers to account for achieving and maintaining a range of standards, identifying areas for improvement in mental health services and helping to ensure that the best possible service is provided to all service users.

The annual rises in compliance found by the Mental Health Commission at two Department of Psychiatry (DoP) acute mental health inpatient facilities (one serving Waterford/Wexford and situated on the grounds of University Hospital Waterford and another serving Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary and located on the St. Luke’s General Hospital complex in Kilkenny) and five residential support centres (in Clonmel, Kilkenny, Wexford and two in Waterford) in recent years has been highlighted by HSE/South East Community Healthcare as an indication of its commitment to the ongoing provision of a quality and safe mental health service to the population it serves. The 97% rating recorded for 2022 in today’s MHC report is an increase on the 92% rate recorded for the previous year.

Commenting on the publication of the MHC Annual Report, Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Grace Rothwell said:

“It is heartening when a respected entity such as the Mental Health Commission has good things to say about mental health services provided to the people of counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.”

“It is an outstanding achievement to continue with ongoing improvements from a MHC compliance perspective over recent years. There is an enormous contribution being made every day by dedicated mental health staff throughout the South East and I very much welcome the publication of this Report.”

Responding to the MHC’s publication, the Head of Service/Mental Health for HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) Anne Donaghey said:

“Patient care remains a priority focus for SECH, throughout all components of our service delivery. We strive at all times to adhere to the rules and regulations relating to provision of mental health services. We continue to work closely with the Mental Health Commission to ensure that all of our facilities comply with applicable guidelines.”

“We always welcome observations made by the Mental Health Commission, including when they outline challenges for our services – as would have been the case previously in regard to some of the approved centres in the South East.

“As noted by the MHC, in 2022 three of our residential units (Haywood Lodge in Clonmel, Grangemore in Waterford and the Aidan’s Unit in the Waterford Residential Care Centre) achieved 100% compliance.”

“Working with my colleague the Chief Officer of SECH Grace Rothwell, our Executive Clinical Director Dr. Jeyachandran Chandrakanth and the diligent cohorts of mental health staff across community, residential support and inpatient settings, I look forward to continuing to meet the expectations set for us by the Mental Health Commission.”