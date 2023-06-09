Wexford names as venue for Arts Council-funded Artist Bursary for 2023-24

The South East Venue Network (SEVN) has announced details of its Arts Council-funded Artist Bursary for 2023-24, which includes €14,000 in financial support to help develop their art practice.

The award is open to artists of all disciplines living and making work in the region who have presented or exhibited work in a professional context within the last 5 years. Aside from financial supports, the recipient will also receive support in-kind and – where relevant and possible – access to facilities, technical, management and communications supports, as well as mentoring, from the most suitable participating arts centres within the network. These venues are Wexford Arts Centre, Theatre Royal Waterford, Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Wicklow, Garter Lane, Waterford, National Opera House, Wexford, Visual, Carlow and Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny.

“The bursary was developed to provide opportunity for venues across the region to collaboratively support a professional arts practitioner with the time and resources to think, research, reflect and critically engage with their art”, explains Mary Boland, Theatre Royal Waterford Director and SEVN co-ordinator. “As equal opportunities employers, we encourage and welcome applications from people of all genders, nationalities, races, cultural backgrounds, ages, religions, languages, abilities, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses.”

Waterford-based dance theatre artist Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, the bursary’s 2022-23 recipient, said the award provided her with the space and resources to develop new work and engage with contemporary arts audiences: “The SEVN bursary has supported me through a year of completely reimagining my career and my focus. In fact, it has made that reimagining possible, where I may otherwise have had to compromise on my goals or even stop entirely. I am very grateful for the support and the openness of the network.”

Interested applicants should submit an expression of interest and CV to southeastvenuenetwork@gmail.com. Deadline for receipt of applications is 5pm on Friday, 23rd June.