Wexford Racing News

Donagh O’Connor completed a double for trainer Dermot Weld when winning the eight-furlong fillies’ maiden at Leopardstown on Saturday on the Moyglare Stud Farm-owned and bred Elizabeth Jane. The New Ross jockey brought the 16/1 chance from well off the pace to beat Aidan O’Brien’s 11/10 favourite Andromeda by an impressive four and a quarter lengths. Weld had earlier taken the two-year-old fillies’ maiden with the Leigh Roche-ridden Azada.
Upcoming Fixtures
Curragh – Wednesday, October 25 (First Race 1.05pm)
Clonmel – Thursday, October 26 (First Race 2pm)
Dundalk – Friday, October 27 (First Race 5.30pm)
Sligo – Friday, October 27 (First Race 1.50pm)
Galway – Saturday, October 28 (First Race 1.55pm)
Galway – Sunday, October 29 (First Race 12.40pm