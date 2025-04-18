Wexford Senior Hurling Team announced

The Wexford Senior Hurlers will begin their championship campaign on Saturday, when they take on Antrim in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 2 p.m.

The other upcoming matches in the group stage are as follows:

– Saturday April 26: v Dublin, in Parnell Park, 4.30 p.m.

– Saturday May 10: v Galway, in Pearse Stadium Salthill, 3.15 p.m.

– Saturday May 17: v Offaly, in Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5 p.m.

– Sunday May 25: v Kilkenny, in Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2 p.m.

As usual, the top two teams will contest the Leinster Final, while the team that finishes in third place will progress to an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

Tickets for Saturday’s match must be bought in advance, and are available online and in the usual SuperValu & Centra stores. Please note that tickets are required for U16s.

There will be live commentary here on South East Radio with our man Liam Spratt

Manager Keith Rossiter has named the following squad:

