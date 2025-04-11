Wexford U20 Hurlers back in action

The U20 hurlers will return to championship action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to take on Dublin in Parnell Park at 2 p.m.

Winners of this match will progress to a quarter-final. Losers will have to play a preliminary quarter-final against the team that wins Group 2 of Tier 2 of the competition. That group consists of Antrim, Meath, and Westmeath, with Antrim currently in the driving seat.

Tickets for the match v Dublin must be bought online in advance – U16s go free when accompanied by an adult, with no ticket required.

Manager Rónán Joyce has named the following squad:

