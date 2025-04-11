Back to Sport

Wexford U20 Hurlers back in action

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

The U20 hurlers will return to championship action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to take on Dublin in Parnell Park at 2 p.m.

Winners of this match will progress to a quarter-final. Losers will have to play a preliminary quarter-final against the team that wins Group 2 of Tier 2 of the competition. That group consists of Antrim, Meath, and Westmeath, with Antrim currently in the driving seat.

Tickets for the match v Dublin must be bought online in advance – U16s go free when accompanied by an adult, with no ticket required.

Manager Rónán Joyce has named the following squad:

We wish our team the best of luck.

